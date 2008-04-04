Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Every Half-Hour

CBS won the primetime-ratings race Thursday night in the 18-49 demo thanks to new outings for Survivor and CSI, the latter with no Grey's Anatomy to contend with yet.

CBS averaged a 4.6 rating/13 share in the demo, with CSI the night's top-rated show with a 5.8/15. The network won every half-hour of primetime, including Without a Trace with a 4.1/11 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. and Survivor with a 3.9/11 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fox was second with a 2.9/8 for two hours’ worth of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader.

Next came NBC, which averaged a 2.6/7 thanks to back-to-back new episodes of My Name Is Earl with a 3.1/9 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (the rest of its shows were repeats).

ABC hardly registered a pulse at a 1.5/4, never topping a 1.6 rating in any half-hour despite new programming for two of those three hours. It averaged a 1.5/4 with Misguided from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., a 1.3/4 for a Lost repeat from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. against CSI and a 1.6/4 for quirky drama Eli Stone.

The CW was fifth with a 0.8/2 led by a repeat of Smallville (0.9/3) from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.