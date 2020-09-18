Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Big With ‘Big Brother’

CBS had the top score in Thursday ratings, with Big Brother leading the way. CBS had a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was ABC at 0.5/3.

Big Brother got its usual 1.0 and two hours of Love Island ticked up 25% to 0.5.

ABC had reruns of Celebrity Family Feud, Holey Moley and Match Game.

Fox, NBC, Telemundo and Univision all scored 0.3/2s.

Fox had repeats of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back and The Masked Singer.

NBC had reruns of Transplant and Law & Order: SVU.

On Telemundo it was 0.3s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, Todo Por Mi Hija and Enemigo Intimo 2. Todo lost a tenth and the other two were level with last week.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe down 20% to 0.4, Medicos at a flat 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at a flat 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded got a level 0.1 and led into a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat.