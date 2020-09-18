Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Big With ‘Big Brother’
Two hours of ‘Love Island’ goes up on CBS
CBS had the top score in Thursday ratings, with Big Brother leading the way. CBS had a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was ABC at 0.5/3.
Big Brother got its usual 1.0 and two hours of Love Island ticked up 25% to 0.5.
ABC had reruns of Celebrity Family Feud, Holey Moley and Match Game.
Fox, NBC, Telemundo and Univision all scored 0.3/2s.
Fox had repeats of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back and The Masked Singer.
NBC had reruns of Transplant and Law & Order: SVU.
On Telemundo it was 0.3s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, Todo Por Mi Hija and Enemigo Intimo 2. Todo lost a tenth and the other two were level with last week.
Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe down 20% to 0.4, Medicos at a flat 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at a flat 0.3.
The CW scored a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded got a level 0.1 and led into a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat.
