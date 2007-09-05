Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins with Big Brother

CBS won a competitive Wednesday night in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, with second through fourth places separated by only three-tenths of a rating point.

CBS averaged a 2.5 rating/7 share on the night, led by Big Brother, which moved into the rarified -- for summer, at least -- 3-plus territory with a 3.2/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. The network also won its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period with game show Power of 10, which averaged a 2.3/7 and built from a 2.1/7 to a 2.5/8.

NBC was second with a 2.1/6, led by a Biggest Loser follow-up show, Did They Keep the Weight Off? (2.3/6). Fox was close behind with a 2.0/6, led by a strong showing from repeat of House from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., which built from a 2.3/6 to a 3.0/8.

ABC was one-tenth of a rating point behind at a 1.9/6, led by Primetime: Crime from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a 2.1/6.

The CW was last with a 0.5/1 for repeats of Gilmore Girls and Beauty & the Geek.