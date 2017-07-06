Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Big Brother’

CBS was the top scorer among broadcasters Wednesday, as Big Brother led the network to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Next up were Fox and NBC at 0.7/3.

Big Brother was up 6% over its premiere, at 1.8. Two Criminal Minds repeats followed.

Fox had repeats of MasterChef and The F Word With Gordon Ramsay.

NBC aired Little Big Shots: Forever Young, which was up 11% at 1.0, then The Carmichael Show at a flat 0.7. A Carmichael Show repeat and This Is Us encore got NBC through to the end of prime. The Carmichael Show won’t be back for season four, with the remainder of season three airing this summer.

ABC had repeated comedies, then gamer To Tell the Truth at a level 0.6, en route to a 0.6/3.

Repeats on The CW produced a 0.2/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo, with El Señor de los Cielos, did a 0.6/2, while Univision was at 0.5/2.