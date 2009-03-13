Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops With 'CSI', 'Survivor'

Without American Idol in the primetime Thursday night lineup, Fox fell into a tie for third place with NBC, while CBS moved into first with strong ratings for Survivor and CSI. The network was also tops in total viewers for every hourly timeslot.

CBS got off to a comfortable lead at 8 p.m. with a 4.1/12 rating in the 18-49 demo for Survivor. Fox was a distant second at 2.8/8 with Bones. Ugly Betty on ABC was third at 2.1/6. NBC was next with a 1.7/5 for a re-run of My Name is Earl at 8 and a new episode of Kath & Kim at 8:30. Both shows drew a 1.7/5. The CW had another strong showing at 1.6/5 with a new episode of Smallville.

At 9 ABC took first place with Grey's Anatomy delivering a 4.9/12, the highest rating for any show on the night. Grey's hit the night's high-water mark in the 9:30 half-hour with a 5.2/13. CBS earned a 4.2/10 for CSI but still finished first in total viewers with 17 million. The 17.4 million average who tuned into CSI in the 9:30 half-hour was the biggest audience of the night. NBC finished third at 3.7/9 with it's hour-long comedy block of The Office (4.0/10) and 30 Rock (3.3/8). Hell's Kitchen on Fox got a 3.5/9 and the CW was fifth at 1.1/3 for Supernatural.

NBC won the 10 p.m. slot for ER, earning a 3.9/11. The show matched its season-high for the episode, which featured George Clooney. It gave ER its biggest overall audience in more than two years. ABC was second at 3.4/9 with Private Practice. At 2.8/7, CBS was third with Eleventh Hour but tops again in audience at 11.8 million viewers.

On the night CBS earned a 3.7/10 and 13.9 million viewers. ABC was second at 3.5/9. Fox and NBC were locked in a third-place tie at 3.1/8. The CW finished fourth at 1.3/4.