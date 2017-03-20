Primetime Ratings: CBS Top of the Pops

CBS was tops among broadcasters Sunday, posting a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, with a 5 share. CBS prime started 35 minutes late due to NCAA basketball. 60 Minutes did a 1.7, up 54%, and NCIS: Los Angeles a 1.2, up 9%. Madam Secretary did a flat 0.8 while Elementary scored a flat 0.6.

NBC was second at 1.0/3. Little Big Shots scored a 1.5, off 12%, and Chicago Justice a 1.0, down 17% from its last airing, before Shades of Blue did a 0.8, down 11%.

Fox had a 0.8/3 on the night. A new Bob’s Burgers did a flat 0.8 and The Simpsons a 1.0, down a tenth. Making History was good for a 0.7, down 22% from its debut. Family Guy was off 8% at 1.1 and Last Man on Earth fell 20% to 0.8.

ABC scored a 0.6/2. America’s Funniest Home Videos did a 0.9, down a tenth, and Once Upon a Time a 0.8, down a tenth too, before Time After Time and American Crime both showed a 0.4.

American Crime had premiered at 0.5.