Primetime Ratings: CBS Survives Grey Victory to Win Thursday Night
CBS edged ABC in the battle of the network primetime stars Thursday night.
ABC's Grey's Anatomy picked up where it left off last season, winning a head-to-head battle from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with CSI with a an 8.7 rating/21 share in the 18-49 demo, the top-rated show of the night, versus CSI's 8/19, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
But Without a Trace (4.8/13) nipped new ABC show Big Shots (4.7/13) from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., and Survivor solidly defeated ABC's Ugly Betty from 8 p.m/-9 p.m. with a 4.6/13 to Betty's 3.8/11.
NBC was a solid third at a 4.3/11, led by an hour’s worth of The Office at a 5.1/12 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Earl averaged a 3.7/11, its best numbers since February, NBC said.
Fox and The CW were left to divvy up the remaining ratings points, with Fox a distant fourth at a 1.9/5 for its reality lineup of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader and Don't Forget the Lyrics. The CW was fifth with a 1.4/4 for Smallville and a repeat of new show Reaper.
