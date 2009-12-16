Primetime Ratings: CBS Runs Through Tuesday Competition

CBS retained its Tuesday night primetime dominance with

another sound victory Dec. 15. The

network won every time slot thanks to powerhouses NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles,

and The Good Wife. Elsewhere in primetime, NBC finished second

thanks to improving marks for the second installment of The Sing-Off.

NCIS averaged a

4.3/13 and 20.6 million viewers in the opening hour. ABC, NBC and Fox ran to a three-way tie at

2.3/7. ABC aired A Charlie Brown Christmas; NBC countered with The Sing-Off; Fox ran So You

Think You Can Dance. The CW's Vampire Diaries rerun drew a 0.6/2.

CBS stayed in front at 9 with NCIS: Los Angeles spinning a 3.6/10 and 17.4 million viewers. NBC's second hour of Sing-Off tallied a 2.8/8.

Fox's Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong averaged

a 1.7/5. ABC's Scrubs pulled a 1.5/4.

Another Vampire Diaries rerun

on the CW charted a 0.6/2.

The Good Wife remained

in first at 10 with a 2.8/8 and 14.1 million viewers. NBC's The

Jay Leno Show was second with a 1.8/5.

ABC's rerun of The Forgotten averaged

a 1.0/3.

CBS dominated the night with a 3.6/10 and 17.3 million

viewers overall. NBC was next at 2.3/7

and 6.4 million viewers, nearly three times less than CBS' tally. Fox was third at 2.0/6. ABC finished at 1.6/5. The CW averaged a 0.6/2.