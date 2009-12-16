Primetime Ratings: CBS Runs Through Tuesday Competition
CBS retained its Tuesday night primetime dominance with
another sound victory Dec. 15. The
network won every time slot thanks to powerhouses NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles,
and The Good Wife. Elsewhere in primetime, NBC finished second
thanks to improving marks for the second installment of The Sing-Off.
NCIS averaged a
4.3/13 and 20.6 million viewers in the opening hour. ABC, NBC and Fox ran to a three-way tie at
2.3/7. ABC aired A Charlie Brown Christmas; NBC countered with The Sing-Off; Fox ran So You
Think You Can Dance. The CW's Vampire Diaries rerun drew a 0.6/2.
CBS stayed in front at 9 with NCIS: Los Angeles spinning a 3.6/10 and 17.4 million viewers. NBC's second hour of Sing-Off tallied a 2.8/8.
Fox's Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong averaged
a 1.7/5. ABC's Scrubs pulled a 1.5/4.
Another Vampire Diaries rerun
on the CW charted a 0.6/2.
The Good Wife remained
in first at 10 with a 2.8/8 and 14.1 million viewers. NBC's The
Jay Leno Show was second with a 1.8/5.
ABC's rerun of The Forgotten averaged
a 1.0/3.
CBS dominated the night with a 3.6/10 and 17.3 million
viewers overall. NBC was next at 2.3/7
and 6.4 million viewers, nearly three times less than CBS' tally. Fox was third at 2.0/6. ABC finished at 1.6/5. The CW averaged a 0.6/2.
