Primetime Ratings: CBS Rules Sunday Night with Grammys and '60 Minutes'

CBS dominated Sunday night with the 51st Grammy Awards and the a much-anticipated 60 Minutes

featuring interviews with hero Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and crew of Flight 1549 that

landed in the Hudson River last month.

The Grammy’s finished first with a 7.4/14 P18-49 (according to Nielsen fast nationals), up from last year's 6.5/16. The awards show had 19 million viewers, up from last

year’s 17.2 million. It drew its biggest numbers

during the second hour (from 9-10) with an 8.2/19 and 20.9 million

total viewers.

60 Minutes garnered a 3.1/9, the best rating in the 18-49 demo since January 11. However, the Pro Bowl won by the slimmest of margins in the 18-49 demo with a 3.2/9

ABC took third in the 7 p.m. hour with America’s Funniest Home Videos behind the Pro Bowl and 60 Minutes, but its 2.8/8 in the 18-49 demo was it’s highest rating since this same week last year. Fox’s game show Hole in the Wall finished fourth with a 1.0/3.

ABC maintained strong numbers going up against the Grammys from 8-11 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition took second place at 8 p.m. with a 3.4/8 while Fox finished third with a rerun of The Simpsons and a new King of the Hill in the 8 and 8:30 half hours respectively. NBC’s Dateline finished fourth with a 1.6/4.

Desperate Housewives finished second in the 9 p.m. hour with a 4.9/11, making it the highest-rated non-Grammy’s show of the night. Fox was third in the time slot with a repeat Family Guy (2.8/6) and new American Dad (2.3/5) while NBC was fourth airing the second part of the action/thriller XIII (1.3/3),starring Stephen Dorff and Val Kilmer.

In the 10 p.m. hour ABC was second with Brothers and Sisters (3.1/8) with NBC in third with the second hour of XIII (1.3/3).

Overall for the night. CBS was first with a 6.5/16 and ABC second with a 3.5/9. Fox finished third with a 1.9/5 and NBC finished fourth with a 1.8/5.