Primetime Ratings: CBS Reruns Win Monday

Even in repeats, CBS dominated Monday's primetime ratings race,

claiming the night's five top-rated broadcast shows among young adults.

According

to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, the Eye net's middle-hour

comedies "Two and a Half Men" (2.7 rating/8 share in adults 18-49, 9.3

million viewers overall) and "The Big Bang Theory" (2.8/8 in 18-49, 8.3

million viewers overall) were easily the top two draws of the night

among adults 18-49, while "Men" was once again Monday's most-watched

program overall. CBS was also stronger than usual in the opening hour

with "How I Met Your Mother" (2.0/7 in 18-49, 5.6 million viewers

overall) and a special second seg of the series at 8:30 p.m. (2.2/7 in

18-49, 5.8 million viewers overall), and the net then easily topped its

broadcast competition during the 10 o'clock hour with "CSI: Miami"

(1.9/5 in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall).

At ABC, the finale

of "Dating in the Dark" (1.7/5 in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall)

was down a tad vs. its episode of the previous week; the show was a

solid performer for the net, especially when it aired behind "The

Bachelor" earlier this summer, and has to be considered a candidate to

return next summer.

NBC's finale of "Great American Road Trip"

(1.3/4 in 18-49, 4.8 million viewers overall) was in line with its

previous week's performance, ranking third among the broadcast nets at

8 o'clock. The Peacock's highest-rated program on the night was

"Dateline" at 10 p.m. (1.4/4 in 18-49, 5.8 million viewers overall).

And

Fox hung in there with repeats of its dramas "House" (1.6/5 in 18-49,

4.6 million viewers overall) and "Lie to Me" (1.4/4 in 18-49, 4.2

million viewers overall).

CW's repeats of "One Tree Hill" (0.4/1

in 18-49, 1.0 million viewers overall) and "Gossip Girl" (0.3/1 in

18-49, 0.8 million viewers overall) barely registered on the Nielsen

needle. These shows will return with original episodes in three weeks,

getting a jump start on the rest of the night.

Preliminary 18-49 averages for the night: CBS, 2.3/7; Fox, 1.5/4; Univision, 1.4/4; ABC and NBC, 1.3/4; CW, 0.4/1.

In

total viewers: CBS, 7.2 million; NBC, 5.0 million; Fox, 4.4 million;

ABC, 3.7 million; Univision, 3.5 million; CW, 0.9 million.

Rick Kissell writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.