Primetime Ratings: CBS Reruns Outpace ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Newlyweds’ on ABC

A night of repeats on CBS was just enough to top ABC for first place in the Monday primetime ratings. A rerun of the hit comedy Two and a Half Men grabbed the highest viewer total on the night.

ABC led off the night in first at 2.2/7 with 6.5 million viewers for The Bachelorette. CBS was next at 1.9/6 for The Big Bang Theory (1.8/6) and How I Met Your Mother (2.0/6). A rerun of House on Fox was third at 1.7/5, with NBC just behind at 1.6/5 for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1 for a rerun of Gossip Girl.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with Two and a Half Men totaling a 2.8/8 and 10.1 million viewers. At 9:30 The Big Bang Theory drew a 2.6/7, just behind the last half-hour of The Bachelorette (2.7/7). NBC moved up to third at 2.0/5 for the second hour of I’m A Celebrity. Fox dropped to fourth with a Lie To Me rerun coming in at 1.5/4. A rerun of One Tree Hill brought in a 0.3/1 for the CW.

CBS stayed in first at 10 with a rerun of CSI: Miami drawing a 2.0/6 and 8.2 million viewers. NBC was second with Dateline at 1.0/5. Here Come the Newlyweds on ABC earned a 1.6/5.

CBS took first on the night with a 2.2/6. ABC was just behind at 2.1/6. NBC came in third with a 1.8/5, followed by Fox at 1.6/5. The CW finished fifth with a 0.3/1.