Primetime Ratings: CBS Repeats Top Monday

The comedy combo of Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory -- even in repeats -- continue to be the hottest thing going on Mondays as summer winds down. CBS won the night among the broadcasters even though it was the only one not offering up original programming.

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, CBS opened the night with solid but unspectacular results for a pair of How I Met Your Mother repeats at 8 (1.6 rating/5 share in adults 18-49, 4.9 million viewers overall) and 8:30 (1.6/5 in 18-49, 4.8 million viewers overall) before surging in the 9 o'clock hour with Two and a Half Men (2.6/7 in 18-49, 8.7 million viewers overall) and The Big Bang Theory (2.7/7 in 18-49, 8.2 million viewers overall) -- the top two shows of the night. An encore CSI: Miami closed out the night for the Eye (1.8/5 in 18-49, 6.6 million viewers overall).

