Primetime Ratings: CBS Powers to Top Thursday Night
CBS easily won every hour time slot in primetime Thursday night with new episodes of Survivor,CSI, and The Mentalist. The network averaged 15.9 million viewers, nearly double what second-place Fox tallied.
Survivor opened the night in first with a 4.3/12 and 13.8 million viewers. Fox was next at 3.1/9 for Bones. NBC drew a 2.3/7 with Community (2.3/7) and Parks and Recreation (2.3/6). ABC’s rerun of FlashForward came in at 0.9/3. The CW’s Vampire Diaries was fifth with a 0.8/2.
At 9, CSI was on top at 4.1/11 with 17.1 million viewers. NBC’s comedy block of The Office (4.4/12) and 30 Rock (3.5/9) trailed at 3.9/10. Fox’s Fringe was third with a 2.3/6. A rerun of Grey’s Anatomy came in at 1.4/4 for ABC. A Supernatural rerun on the CW pulled a 0.7/2.
The Mentalist delivered a 3.8/11 and 16.9 million viewers for CBS in the 10 p.m. time slot. NBC’s The Jay Leno Show was next at 1.9/5. A rerun of Private Practice on ABC was third with a 1.2/3.
For the night, CBS dominated the competition with a 4.1/11 and 15.9 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second at 2.7/7. ABC was fourth with a 1.2/3. The CW turned in a 0.7/2.
