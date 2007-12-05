Primetime Ratings: CBS Plays Reindeer Ratings Games

CBS aired the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Tuesday night and tied with NBC for No. 1 in the 18-49 demo with a 3.5 rating/9 share, but not thanks to the slinky models.

The highest-rated show on network television Tuesday night was a repeat of the 40-year-old Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which averaged a whopping 5.1 rating/14 share for CBS from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

By contrast the Victoria's Secret show averaged a 2.6/7 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., far behind the second-highest-rated show of the night in the demo, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which averaged a 4/10.

Fox was third with a 3/8 thanks to a repeat of House, which averaged a 3.7/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

ABC was a distant fourth at a 2.2/5, led by a repeat of last week's Grey's Anatomy (2.3/6).

The CW was fifth with a 1.2/3, topped by Beauty & the Geek.