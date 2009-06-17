Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Tie In Rerun Heavy Tuesday Night

A rerun of CBS' NCIS earned the most viewers on a low-rated night Tuesday. CBS and NBC ran into a first-place tie, with both networks finishing at 1.6/5.

NBC took first at 8 p.m. with a 1.7/6 for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, though it was a series low. CBS was just behind at 1.6/5 but first in viewers with 10.2 million for the NCIS rerun. A House rerun on Fox drew a 1.3/4. ABC was fourth at 0.9/3 for a rerun of According To Jim. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1 for a rerun of 90210.

CBS scored the highest-rated hour of the night at 9 with a rerun of The Mentalist earning a 1.8/5 and 10 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied at 1.4/4 with a rerun of Law & Order: SVU and Mental, respectively. Reruns of Scrubs (0.7/2) and Better Off Ted (0.5/2) gave ABC a 0.6/2. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 for Hitched Or Ditched.

At 10 NBC took over first with a Law & Order rerun delivering a 1.7/5. CBS was next at 1.6/5 for 48 Hours. Cupid on ABC drew a 0.7/2.

On the night CBS and NBC tied at 1.6/5, followed by Fox at 1.3/4. ABC averaged a 0.7/2. The CW finished fifth at 0.4/1.