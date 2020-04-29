Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Split Win on Repeats-Rich Night

CBS and NBC shared the Tuesday prime ratings title, despite both airing a number of repeats. Both networks posted a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

CBS won the Tuesday before with a 0.9/5.

CBS had repeated dramas NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted across prime.

NBC had an Ellen’s Game of Game rerun, then a new episode fell 20% to 0.8. A New Amsterdam repeat followed.

ABC got a 0.6/3. The Conners did a 1.0 and Bless This Mess at 0.6. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both got a 0.5. All four were level with last week. For Life shot up 25% to 0.5.

Univision posted a 0.5/3. Te Doy La Vida got a flat 0.5, as did Amor Eterno, which was flat, and Como Tu No Hay 2, which lost a tenth.

Fox scored a 0.5/2 with reruns of The Masked Singer and Last Man Standing.

The CW and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. The CW had The Flash at 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 0.2, both dramas flat.

Telemundo aired Cennet, which was down 25% to 0.3 and the premiere of 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.4. A La Reina del Sur special got a flat 0.3.