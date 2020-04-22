Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Prince Special

CBS had the top score in Tuesday prime, a Prince tribute special pacing the Eye to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.6/3 put up by Fox and NBC.

CBS had an NCIS rerun and Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince at 1.0 from 9 to 11 p.m. Recorded in late January, the special had various stars, including Foo Fighters, Usher and Chris Martin, performing Prince tracks.

Fox had a Masked Singer repeat and the Empire finale up 14% at 0.8.

NBC had reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and New Amsterdam.

Univision got a 0.5/2. Te Doy La Vida fell 17% to 0.5 and Amor Eterno lost 29% for a 0.5.Sin Miedo a la Verdad scored a flat 0.4.

ABC rated a 0.4/2. Comedy reruns led into For Life down 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Cennet got a flat 0.4 and La Dona slid 25% to 0.3, then a La Reina del Sur special scored a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. The Flash got a 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.2, both dramas flat.