Primetime Ratings: CBS' 'Minds' Leads Wednesday Ratings

CBS drama Criminal Minds stood out from the crowd on Wednesday, ruling as the night's top show and helping the Eye earn a share of the demo lead with Fox. Also of note on a night when most shows dipped a bit were increases for NBC dramas Mercy and Law & Order: SVU.

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, Fox led the night's opening hour in demos with So You Think You Can Dance (2.6 rating/8 share in adults 18-49, 6.8 million viewers overall), which dipped slightly week to week but still won out over CBS comedies The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.1/6 in 18-49, 7.0 million viewers overall) and Gary Unmarried (2.2/6 in 18-49, 6.4 million viewers overall), which were in line with last week, and NBC's Mercy (2.0/6 in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers overall), which edged up a tick for the second straight week. ABC ran fourth for the hour as its comedies Hank (1.5/5 in 18-49, 5.8 million viewers overall) and The Middle (2.0/6 in 18-49, 6.4 million viewers overall) were down a smidge.