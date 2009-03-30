Primetime Ratings: CBS' March Madness Heats Up

CBS won the Sunday night primetime ratings battle for the second straight week with NCAA March Madness coverage.



The final half-hour of the network’s basketball coverage at 7 earned a 3.6/11, and CBS took first place for the hour at 3.3/10 with 60 Minutes following the NCAA tournament. The network averaged 13.4 million viewers for the hour, making it the most-watched. America’s Funniest Home Videos earned ABC second place at 2.3/7. Dateline delivered a 2.2/7 for NBC. Fox was fourth at 1.2/4 with re-runs of American Dad (1.1/3) and King of the Hill (1.4/4). Jericho on the CW got a 0.2/1.



CBS stayed out in front at 8 with the end of 60 Minutes leading into the Amazing Race earning a 3.8/10. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition kept ABC in second at 3.1/8. Fox moved up to third with a 3.1/8 with a new episode of The Simpsons (3.1/9) followed by a re-run (3.1/8). NBC’s new drama Kings remained in fourth place, unchanged with a 1.3/3. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for the Sunday night movie War Games.



ABC took over the top spot at 9 with the second hour of Extreme Makeover delivering a 4.0/9, the highest-rated full hour on the night. Fox rose to second at 3.6/8 with Family Guy (4.2/10) and American Dad (3.0/7). CBS dropped to third place with the end of Amazing Race and Cold Case pulling a 2.8/7. NBC was next at 2.6/6 with the first hour of Celebrity Apprentice. The CW finished fifth with the second hour of War Games delivering a 0.5/1.



NBC jumped into first place at 10 with the second hour of Celebrity Apprentice earning a 3.8/10. CBS was second at 2.5/6 with the end of Cold Case followed by The Unit. They were first in total viewers on the hour with a 10.3 million average. ABC was third at 2.1/5 with a re-run of Desperate Housewives, which aired later due to a special two-hour Extreme Makeover.



Overall, CBS took first with a 3.1/8 and 12.1 million viewers. ABC was second at 2.8/7. Fox finished third with a 2.6/7 with NBC right behind at 2.5/7. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.

