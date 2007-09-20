Primetime Ratings: CBS’ Kid Nation Wins Time Period

CBS' much-ballyhooed and bashed reality show, Kid Nation, won its time period with a 3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, while The CW pushed past ABC into fourth place on the back of America’s Next Top Model.

(For critics’ thoughts on Kid Nation, see BC Review.)

But Kid Nation's first half-hour was beaten by the debut of Fox's high-profile Kelsey Grammer/Patricia Heaton sitcom, Back to You, which averaged a 3.1/10 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. to Kid Nation's.7/9.

Fox won the night with a 3/9 its all-new lineup of Back to You, the season premiere of 'Til Death (2.7/8) and Kitchen Nightmares (3.1/8), a sort of Chef 911 meets Extreme Makeover: Kitchen Edition and featuring Hell's Kitchen's Gordon Ramsey. The premiere may have set a record for edited profanities.

CBS, which aired repeats of Criminal Minds and CSI following Nation, averaged a 2.6/7 for third place behind NBC, which scored a 2.8/8, led by the two-hour Last Comic Standing (2.9/8).

The CW averaged a 2.1/6 for fourth place thanks to Top Model (2.5/8, which was tied for third in the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period with NBC's Deal or No Deal). The CW also debuted Gossip Girl to a 1.7/6 in the demo from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.





ABC was fifth with a 2/6 for repeats of According to Jim, a Grey's Anatomy clip show teeing up spinoff Private Practice and PrimeTime: Medical Mysteries.