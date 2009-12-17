Primetime Ratings: CBS Keeps Up Its Winning Ways
After winning a tight ratings race last Wednesday night, CBS
distanced itself from the competition Dec. 16 with another strong primetime
showing. While Fox's So You Think You Can Dance edged out
CBS' comedies in the opening hour, Criminal
Minds and CSI: NY topped the
final two hours to give the network the overall win.
Dance led off the
night with a 2.5/7 on Fox, followed by CBS' The
New Adventures of Old Christine (2.4/7) and Gary Unmarried (2.5/7) drawing a 2.4/7 but leading the pack with
7.9 million viewers. NBC's The Sing-Off was third at 2.1/6, down a
from a 2.6/7 Wednesday. Reruns of ABC's Disney Prep & Landing (2.0/6) and The Middle (1.7/5) were next at
1.8/6. The CW drew a 0.5/2 for a Vampire Diaries rerun.
CBS moved into first with Criminal Minds pulling a 3.7/10 and 14.6 million viewers. Fox's second hour of Dance was next at 2.7/7.
NBC's second hour of The Sing-Off inched
up to 2.2/6. ABC's Modern Family rerun (1.9/5) and Cougar
Town rerun (1.8/5) averaged a 1.8/5.
Another Vampire Diaries rerun
on the CW was even at 0.6/2.
CSI: NY averaged a
3.1/9 and 13.5 million viewers for CBS at 10.
NBC's The Jay Leno Show scored
a 1.6/5. ABC's Eastwick was third with a 1.3/4.
CBS won the night with a 3.1/9 and 11.9 million
viewers. Fox was second at 2.6/7. NBC finished in third with a 2.0/6. ABC drew a 1.7/5. The CW finished fifth at 0.6/2.
