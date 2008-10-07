Primetime Ratings: CBS Holds Monday as Others Decline

CBS won its third consecutive Monday in the primetime ratings, finishing even with last week with an average 3.9 rating/10 share, while the other broadcast networks (save for Fox) saw declines.

CBS’ sitcom line-up held its own against two hours of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, which led the 8-9 and 9-10 slots with an average 4.3/11. But Two and a Half Men managed to dance past ABC in the 9-9:30 slot, jumping significantly from last week’s 4.7/11 with a 5.1/12.

ABC fell behind at 10, with Boston Legal, and finished second for the night, with a 3.7/9, off from last week’s 3.8/10.

Third-place NBC saw a steeper drop, averaging a 2.8/7 compared to last week’s 3.2/8. The third season of Heroes continued its decline, averaging a 3.9/9 for its third installment, down from a 4.4/10 last week.

Fourth-place Fox was up from last week, averaging a 2.2/6 with action dramas Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Prison Break. The CW fell from last week, averaging a .8/2 for Gossip Girl and Privileged.