Primetime Ratings: CBS' ‘Good Wife,' ‘NCIS' Stay Strong

CBS dramas The Good Wife, NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles all stayed strong Sept. 29, running just about even with their debut performances from last week and propelling CBS a top the ratings heap Tuesday night.

NCIS led the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.6/13 with 21.6 million viewers, actually growing from its premiere and setting a series record. Last week's debut scored the same rating/share and 19.9 million viewers. The first hour of the Biggest Loser on NBC came in at 3.2/9. Fox's Hell's Kitchen was just behind at 3.1/9. ABC's Shark Tank delivered a 1.5/4. 90210 on the CW scored a 1.2/3.

NCIS: LA was first at 9 with a 4.1/11 and 17.4 million viewers. Those numbers were lower than last week's 4.3/11 and 18.3 million tuning in. NBC delivered a 3.9/10 for the second hour of Biggest Loser. Dancing With the Stars came in at 2.6/7 for ABC. Fox's So You Think You Can Dance registered a 2.4/6. The CW was fifth at 0.8/2 with Melrose Place.

The Good Wife came in at 3.1/9 with 13.4 million viewers, staying even for ratings and dipping from 13.7 million viewers last week. NBC's The Jay Leno Show brought in a 3.2/6, ahead of ABC's Forgotten, which delivered a 2.0/5. The Forgotten fell from its debut of 2.5/7 and dipped behind Leno for third place in the time slot.

CBS took the night with a 4.0/11 and 17.1 million viewers. NBC was second at 3.1/9. Fox scored a 2.7/8. ABC was fourth with a 2.0/6. The CW finished fifth at 1.0/3.