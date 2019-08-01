Primetime Ratings: CBS, Fox Win With Reality Standouts

CBS and Fox split the Wednesday ratings title, both riding unscripted shows to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share.

CBS had Love Island at 0.5 and Big Brother at 1.0, both shows flat, and a SWAT repeat. CBS has ordered a second season of Love Island.

Fox had MasterChef at 0.8 and First Responders Live at 0.5, both shows up a tenth of a point.

ABC and NBC both did a 0.5/3.

Telemundo and Univision weighed in at 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1.

ABC had Press Your Luck at a level 0.7 and Card Sharks down 17% at 0.5, then Match Game also off 17% at 0.5.

NBC had two reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games, then The InBetween up 33% for a 0.4.

Telemundo had Un Poquito Tuyo at 0.3 and Betty en NY at 0.5, then Preso No. 1 at a 0.4. All were flat.

On Univision, La Reina Soy Yo and La Rosa de Guadalupe both did a 0.4, both up a tenth of a point. Sin Miedo a la Verdad got a flat 0.3.

Jane the Virgin signed off on The CW, doing a 0.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. Last week’s episode did a 0.3.