CBS Orders Season Two of ‘Love Island’

CBS has renewed unscripted show Love Island for a second season. ITV Entertainment produces the show. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl and Senior Executive VP, Programming, Thom Sherman, made the announcement at TCA in Beverly Hills.

Season two premieres next summer.

“The passion of Love Island’s audience is incredible,” said Kahl. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

Love Island features a group of single people in a tropical villa who are ready to find new relationships.

Sherman added, “After its first season, the U.K. version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year. We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursby, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.