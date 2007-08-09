Primetime Ratings: CBS Feels The Power of 10

There was still some Power in 10, while the same could not be said for Nine.

In its second outing on CBS, game show The Power of 10 was down from its premiere, averaging a 2 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research, compared with a 2.7/9 in the same 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period for its premiere, in which a teen-ager won $1 million.

That was still the best 18-49 performance for CBS in the time period since May 16, according to the network. That May 16 benchmark was also for a game show (the primetime-special send-off for The Price Is Right's Bob Barker).

Also on the up side, Power powered up from its first half-hour (1.8/7) to its second (2.2/7). On both nights, Power was in second place in the time period behind talent competitions on the competition.

Fox won the night in the 18-49 demo with a 3/10 on the strength of that 8 p.m.-9 p.m. talent show, So You Think You Can Dance (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA6465057.html) (2.8/10), and the even-more-popular Don't Forget the Lyrics (3.2/10).

NBC edged out CBS for second with a 2.3/7, led by Last Comic Standing (2.6/8) from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

ABC hardly registered with a 0.8/3 for sitcom repeats, a couple of new episodes it is burning off of the canceled Knights of Prosperity and new drama Nine, which perhaps should be rechristened Nein. None of the original scripted content could achieve a 1 rating up against its reality competition -- a distinction reserved for the repeats (of According to Jim).

The CW was not far behind ABC, with a 0.6/2 for back-to-back repeats of Top Model.