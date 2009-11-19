Primetime Ratings: CBS Ends ABC's Thursday Winning Streak
CBS ended ABC’s Thursday primetime winning streak in the 18-49 demo,
posting a narrow victory on a sluggish night for the Alphabet net.
Though
it was the top-rated program for the evening in 18-49, ABC’s Grey’s
Anatomy (5.0 rating/13 share, 14 million viewers overall) hit an
all-time low in audience for a first-run episode, according to
preliminary nationals from Nielsen. Because of the effect of an NFL
broadcast on the CW, the numbers were subject to revision.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.