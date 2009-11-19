Primetime Ratings: CBS Ends ABC's Thursday Winning Streak

CBS ended ABC’s Thursday primetime winning streak in the 18-49 demo,

posting a narrow victory on a sluggish night for the Alphabet net.

Though

it was the top-rated program for the evening in 18-49, ABC’s Grey’s

Anatomy (5.0 rating/13 share, 14 million viewers overall) hit an

all-time low in audience for a first-run episode, according to

preliminary nationals from Nielsen. Because of the effect of an NFL

broadcast on the CW, the numbers were subject to revision.

