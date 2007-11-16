PRIMETIME RATINGS: CBS Edges ABC for Thursday Title

ABC's Grey's Anatomy was the top-rated show in the 18-49 demo Thursday night with an 8.1/18, but CBS just edged out ABC on the night with a 5.1/13 average in the demo with solid performances across the board.

With ABC only one-tenth of a rating point behind, the two networks could swap positions when the national numbers come in, but in the interim, CBS got bragging rights on the strength of CSI (6.4/15), Survivor (4.8/13) and Without a Trace (3.9/11). The latter two series won their time periods, whileCSI was in its familiar second-place spot behind Grey's.

ABC averaged a 5/12, with Women's Murder Club holding on to less than one-half of its lead in, averaging a 3.3/9 and dropping from a 3.9/11 in its first half-hour to a 2.7/7 in its second.

NBC was third with a 3.7, led by The Office at a 4.8/11 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m., followed by Fox in fourth with a 2.5/6 in the demo for Smarter than a Fifth Grader (2.9/8) and Don't Forget the Lyrics (2.1/5).

The CW had a 1.5/4, topped by Smallville's 1.8/5 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.