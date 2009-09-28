Primetime Ratings: CBS Easily Prevails on Friday

CBS owned Friday night with the season premieres of female-targeted Ghost Whisperer and Medium, which the network picked up when NBC axed the Patricia Arquette drama. Ghost Whisperer pulled in 8.5 million total viewers with a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 sales demographic, according to preliminary numbers supplied by Nielsen Media Research.

At 9 p.m. Medium built on its lead in from Ghost Whisperer among total viewers with 8.7 million, although it experienced a slight decline in the demo to a 2 rating. But it was more than enough for CBS to win the 8-10 p.m. block in the demo and total viewers on a night that has increasingly become a graveyard populated by reruns.

The season premiere of NBC's Law & Order was third in the demo (1.3 rating) in the 8 p.m. time slot behind Ghost Whisperer and a rerun of ABC's Flash Forward (1.4 rating). The episode took an unequivocal stand on the torture debate with a storyline that had the district attorney's office prosecuting a Bush administration lawyer for penning a memo approving torture of suspected enemy combatants. Law & Order finished second among total viewers with 6.2 million.

At 9 p.m. Fox's Dollhouse sunk to a troubling 1 rating with 2.5 million total viewers.

At 10 p.m. ABC's 20/20 prevailed in the demo (2.3 rating), while CBS' Numbers won the hour among total viewers with 7.8 million to 20/20's 7.1 million. The Jay Leno Show was third at 10 p.m., with a 1.5 demo rating and 5.6 million viewers.