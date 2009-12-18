Primetime Ratings: CBS Dominates Thursday
CBS was yet again the dominant
primetime player Thursday night, winning every hour time period convincingly and
attracting more than twice the average viewers as the second place finisher.
Survivor was strong out of the gate with
a 3.9/12 and 12.4 million viewers. The
opening hour of NBC's Saturday Night Live
Presents was next at 3.0/9. Fox's Bones rerun came in third at 1.8/6. ABC's Grey's Anatomy rerun (0.9/3) just topped The CW's rerun of Vampire
Diaries.
At 9, CSI was tops with a 3.5/10 and 15.5
million viewers. The second hour of
NBC's SNL presentation increased to a
3.2/9. ABC's rerun of Grey's and Fox's rerun of Fringe tied for third at 1.2/3. Another Vampire Diaries rerun on the CW drew a
0.8/2.
The Mentalist finished first at 10 with
a 3.5/10 and 15.7 million viewers. NBC's
The Jay Leno Show garnered a
1.7/5. A rerun of Private Practice did a 1.0/3 for
ABC.
CBS won the night with a 3.6/10
and 14.6 million viewers. NBC came in
second at 2.6/8. Fox was third with a
1.5/4. ABC averaged a 1.0/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.8/2.
