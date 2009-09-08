Primetime Ratings: CBS Dominates Monday Night Ratings
CBS dominated its broadcast competition on Labor Day night, as repeats of comedies The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men ruled as the top programs among young adults.
Overall, though, the holiday proved to be a sleepy one overall, with virtually all repeat programming on the major nets. Things will pick up beginning next week as the CW's returning dramas One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl kick off their seasons.
