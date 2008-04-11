Primetime Ratings: CBS, CSI Narrow Gap on Fox, Idol

Fox won Thursday night with yet another American Idol incarnation, the third of the week due to the special "Give Back" episode Wednesday night that pushed the vote-off episode to Thursday.

But Fox had one of its narrower victories on an Idol night thanks to a strong showing from a new episode of CSI on CBS, with solid support from Survivor and Without a Trace.

Fox averaged a 5.4 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo thanks to a 6.8/19 for Idol from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and a 4/10 for lead-out Don't Forget the Lyrics.

CBS was second with a 4.5/12, led by a 5.7/14 for CSI from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

NBC was third with a 3.4/9, topped by The Office (4.8/12).

ABC was a distant fourth with a 1.6/4 for back-to-back repeats of Desperate Housewives, which returns with new episodes Sunday night, and new drama Eli Stone.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2 for repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.