Primetime Ratings: CBS Cruises to Thursday Win

CBS crushed the competition in the 18-49 demo Thursday night with Survivor, CSI and Without a Trace winning every half-hour handily.

The network averaged a 4.9 rating/13 share in the demo, compared with second-place NBC's 2.7/7. CBS' top show was CSI with a 6.1/16, easily topping a repeat of Grey's Anatomy, which beats CSI when they are head-to-head with originals but has never repeated particularly well.

NBC's top show was a repeat of The Office, with a 3/8 from 8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fox was a close third at a 2.6/7, topped by Don't Forget the Lyrics with a 2.7/7.

ABC was a blink-and-you-missed-it fourth with a 1.9, essentially conceding the night with an all-repeat lineup led by Grey’s at a 2.6/7. The average was depressed by a 1.4/4 for Ugly Betty from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., which came in last behind The CW's Smallville in the time period.

The CW averaged a 1.4/4, led by that new Smallville episode with a 1.5/4.