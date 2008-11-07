Primetime Ratings: CBS Consistent, ABC Strong

Chart: Broadcast Primetime Ratings Week Of Oct. 27 - Nov. 2





CBS nipped ABC for primetime bragging rights Thursday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS averaged a 4 rating/10 share, thanks to consistently strong ratings. While it did not have the top show—Grey's Anatomy on ABC claimed that superlative—it averaged at least a three rating in each hour of primetime, topped by a 5.1/12 for CSI at 8-9.

The caveat with overnight numbers is that they do not include time-shifted viewing, so the order could change. But ABC was second with a 3.9/10. Grey's led all shows with a 5.9/14 in the demo at 9-10 up against CSI. Life On Mars averaged a 2.9/8 at 10-11, which was only good enough for third place, but up from the 2.7/7 it averaged last week.

NBC was third with a 3.3/8, led by The Office with a 4.2/10 at 9-9:30. Fox was fourth with a 2.1/5 for two hours worth of Kitchen Nightmares. The CW was fifth with a 1.8/4 for Smallville and Supernatural.