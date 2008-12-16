Primetime Ratings: CBS Comedies Connect With Viewers

It was CBS, then everybody else Monday night as the network's sitcom lineup blew away the competition, capped by a win for procedural drama CSI: Miami.

CBS Averaged a 4.3 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, with network TV's top sitcom, Two and a Half Men, scoring the night's highest ratings with a 5.6/13

CBS won or tied for first in every half hour of prime, including solid time period wins for Big Bang Theory (4.2/11), How I Met Your Mother (4.6/11), and CSI: Miami (3.9/10) at 10-11, which more than doubled the rating of its next-closest competitor (NBC's My Own Worst Enemy at a 1.6/4).

NBC was second with a 2.6/7, led by the season finale of Heroes at a 3.6/9.

Fox was third at a 2.1/5. Its top show was Prison Break at a 2.2/5, good enough for third place in the hotly contested 9-10 hour.

ABC was fourth with a 1.5/4. It got no rating punch from a two-hour 20/20 special, Drama High, on the making of a high school musical, not to be confused with High School Musical, the Disney Channel hit. This was a reality show about a real high school's production of The Wiz. The show averaged a 1.2/3 at 9-11.

The CW was fifth with a .6/1 for a repeat of Gossip Girl and a new One Tree Hill