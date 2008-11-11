Primetime Ratings: CBS Back On Winning Streak
Chart: Broadcast Primetime Ratings Week Of Oct. 27 - Nov. 2
CBS was back to its winning ways Monday, topping the night in the 18-49 demo with its lineup of sitcoms and CSI: Miami, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS had won the first five Mondays of the season until it was beaten the past two Mondays by event programming--baseball on Fox and then a pre-election SNL special last week on NBC.
CBS averaged a 3.9 rating/10 share in the demo, led by Two and a Half Men at a 4.9/11. It also got a slightly bigger ratings bang out of Big Bang Theory, which averaged a 3.9/10, up from the 3.8/10 the week before and a tenth of a rating point better than the first half-hour of Dancing With the Stars from 8-8:30 p.m.
ABC was second with a 3.4/8 for its hour-and-a-half worth of Dancing (4.2/10), plus Samantha Who (3/7) and Boston Legal (2.3/6).
NBC was third with a 2.6/6 in the demo. Its best performance came from Heroes at a 3.6/8, but that was only good enough for third place. The network got no help from the critically praised Christian Slater-starrer My Own Worst Enemy from 10-11 p.m., which averaged a 1.8/5 and was the lowest-rated show on the Big Four networks Monday night.
Fox was fourth with a 2.1/5 for Sarah Connor and Prison Break.
The CW was fifth with a 1.6/4 for Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill.
