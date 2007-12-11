Primetime Ratings: Case of the Mondays

CBS won a relatively lightly viewed Monday night, averaging a 3.5 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

Its top show was CSI: Miami, which averaged a 3.9/10 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

NBC was second with a 2.8/7 thanks to two hours’ worth of Deal or No Deal (3.4/9), which helped to compensate for Journeyman, as the latter only mustered a 1.8/5 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

While ABC has scored some 8 p.m.-9 p.m. wins with Peanuts holiday specials, its I Want a Dog for Christmas Charlie Brown wasn't one of them, averaging a 2.6/7 for third place in the time period. ABC was third for the night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.4/6, led by Samantha Who with a 2.8/7 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m., although that was down sharply from the 4-plus ratings it was racking up earlier in the season.

Fox was fourth with a 2/5 for a repeat of House (2.4/6) and a blink-and-you-missed-it 1.5/4 for New Orleans police drama K-Ville.

The CW averaged a 0.9/2 for a night with no repeats but only one show cracking a 1 rating, The Game at a 1.2/3.