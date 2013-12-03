Primetime Ratings: 'Blacklist' Surges in Fall Finale

NBC easily led a Monday night mixed with holiday specials and repeats, posting an overall 3.5 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The fall finale of The Blacklist improved 17% from last week to a 3.5, which was the show's best demo numbers since its premiere. Blacklist matched its lead in The Voice, which was up a tenth from last week.

CBS, the only other network to air its regular lineup, finished second with a 2.0/5. How I Met Your Mother was even with last week's season-low 2.9, while 2 Broke Girls was flat as well with a 2.7. Mike & Molly dipped 4% to a 2.4 and Mom declined 9% to a 2.1. Hostages was even at a 1.1.

ABC aired holiday specials to finish in third with a 1.6/4. A Charlie Brown Christmas drew a 1.9, down 34% from its airing last year (which came on aWednesday) while CMA Country Christmas rose 7% from its broadcast last year to a 1.5.

Fox aired only a new Almost Human, which was down 11% to a 1.7, to finish in fourth with a 1.3/3.

The CW aired It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie for a 0.4.