Primetime Ratings: The Biggest Loser Is the Biggest Winner

NBC's The Biggest Loser finale was the big winner Tuesday night, averaging a 4.9 rating/11 share in Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers and powering the network to an easy win on the night with a 3.9/11.

Fox took second place thanks to a repeat of House that averaged a 3.4/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

CBS was third with a 2.5/7. Its top shows were NCIS and The Unit, both of which averaged 2.8 ratings. Bringing down the average was Cane, which couldn't raise itself above a 1.8/5.

ABC was fourth. New game show Duel was its top-rated show, tying Fox's Bones for second from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 2.4/7. ABC's average was hurt by a 1.5/4 for a repeat of According to Jim from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2 in the demo, although it won the consistency award for averaging a 0.6/2 for each of its four half-hours, featuring repeats of Crowned and Reaper.