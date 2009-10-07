Primetime Ratings: ‘Biggest Loser' A Big Winner For NBC

CBS' NCIS delivered the highest rating and viewers total on Tuesday night with a 4.2/12 and 19.8 million viewers in the 8 p.m. hour. While those numbers were slightly lower than Sept. 29's 4.6/13 and 21.6 million viewers, it helped CBS earn another Tuesday primetime win.

The first hour of NBC's Biggest Loser was second to NCIS at 8, with a 3.3/9. Fox's Hell's Kitchen was just behind at 3.2/9. ABC's Shark Tank was next at 1.5/4. The CW's 90210 scored a 1.2/3.

At 9, NBC took first place with the second hour of Biggest Loser drawing a 3.9/10. CBS was second at 3.6/9 for NCIS: Los Angeles, but first in total viewers with 16.1 million. ABC's Dancing With the Stars tied Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. Both shows delivered a 2.5/6, though ABC had more than twice Fox's audience with 11.8 million viewers. The CW's Melrose Place was fifth at 0.9/2.

The Good Wife again held on to its 10 p.m. lead with a 2.9/8 and 13.4 million viewers for CBS, though it was down from last week's 3.1/9. It was even with last week's viewer total. The Jay Leno Show benefitted from a strong Loser lead in, averaging a 2.1/6, beating ABC's The Forgotten, which tallied a 2.0/5.

CBS finished the night at 3.6/10 with 16.5 million viewers. NBC was next with a 3.1/8. Fox scored a 2.8/8. ABC was fourth with a 2.0/5. The CW finished fifth at 1.0/3.