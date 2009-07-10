Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother' Premieres on Top for CBS

CBS' Big Brother nabbed some big viewer totals in its season 11 premiere Thursday night. Debuting at 8 p.m., it won the time slot with a 2.3/8 rating and was first in viewers at 6.7 million.

The number was higher than last year's 2.1/7 and the show increased in viewers by about 400,000 (though last year it debuted on a Sunday rather than during the week). A rerun of Fox's Bones was next at 8 with a 1.5/5. NBC came in at 1.2/4 for reruns of 30 Rock (1.2/4) and The Office (1.3/4). ABC's Samantha Who earned a 1.0/3. The CW was fifth at 0.5/2 for a Smallville rerun.

Fox took first at 9 with the night's highest rating, a 2.8/9 for So You Think You Can Dance. A rerun of CSI pulled a 1.6/5 for CBS. NBC stayed in third at 1.2/4 with more reruns of The Office (1.3/4) and 30 Rock (1.1/3). A Grey's Anatomy rerun on ABC earned a 0.8/2. The CW's Supernatural (rerun) came in at 0.5/1.

At 10, CBS was first with a 1.7/5 and the highest viewer total on the night (8.3 million) for a rerun of The Mentalist. NBC was next at 0.7/2 for The Listener. A Private Practice rerun garnered a 0.6/2 for ABC.

On the night, Fox was furst at 2.1/7. CBS came up second at 1.9/6 and first in viewers with a 7.5 million average. NBC was third at 1.1/3, followed by ABC at 0.8/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.5/2.