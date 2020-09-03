Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads Way For CBS

CBS had the winning score in Wednesday ratings, with Big Brother setting the hot pace. CBS got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second were NBC and Univision, both at 0.4/3, with Fox just off the pace at 0.4/2.

CBS had Big Brother at 1.0 and the two-hour Tough As Nails season closer at 0.4. Both were off a tenth of a point from last week.

NBC had America’s Got Talent at a level 0.6 and reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and Chicago Med.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at 0.4, La Rosa flat and Medicos up a tenth. Dulce Ambicion lost a tenth for a 0.3.

Fox had MasterChef reruns.

ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns across prime.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos, Todo Por Mi Hija and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at a flat 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. A rerun of The 100 led into Coroner at its usual 0.1.