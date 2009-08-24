Primetime Ratings: 'Big Brother,' Fox Toons Top Ratings

Animated repeats led Fox to a Sunday primetime victory in the 18-49 demo, despite competition from such events as the Miss Universe Pageant and the 2009 finale of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

CBS’ Big Brother (2.5 rating/8 share among in the demo, 7.4 million viewers overall) was the night's most-watched program among adults 18-49, according to preliminary nationals from Nielsen.

Airing on NBC, Miss Universe (2.0/6, 5.8 million) gained viewers in its second hour Sunday to win the 10 p.m. timeslot over CBS’ Cold Case (1.1/3, 4.6 million) and ABC’s Defying Gravity (0.8/2, 2.7 million).

