Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Gets Bigger

CBS built on its strong slate of debuts from last week Monday night as The Big Bang Theory showed ratings growth with a 5.1/12 in the 9:30 p.m. half hour, up from its 4.6/10 debut Sept. 21, making it the top comedy for the night and finishing second overall to Fox’s powerhouse drama House.



House tallied a 5.7/15 and 14.4 million viewers in the opening hour of primetime, down from the 6.1/16 and 15.8 million viewers from last week in the same time slot. Still, it easily bested the first hour of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (3.5/9) though Dancing won in total viewers with 16.5 million. CBS was next at 3.3/9 for How I Met Your Mother (3.6/10) and Accidentally On Purpose (3.1/8). Mother was up by 0.1 of a ratings point from its debut, while Accidentally dropped by the same small margin. NBC’s Heroes was next at 2.5/6, followed by The CW’s One Tree Hill pulling in at 1.2/3.



CBS took the helm at 9 p.m. with a 4.9/12 with Two and a Half Men (4.7/11) and Big Bang Theory. Two and a Half Men built off its 4.4/10 rating last week. The second hour of Dancing With the Stars rose to 3.8/9 and was again first in viewers with 16.8 million. Fox’s season premiere of Lie To Me came in third at 2.9/7. NBC’s Trauma debut struggled with a 2.3/6, ahead of only Gossip Girl on The CW, which tallied a 1.2/3.



CSI: Miami took first place in ratings and viewers at 10 with a 4.1/11 and 13.5 million tuning in. Last week’s debut did a 4.3/11 and 13.7 million viewers. ABC’s Castle was next at 2.3/6, even with last week’s premiere numbers. The Jay Leno Show on NBC came in at 1.8/5.



Fox won the night with a 4.3/11, followed closely by CBS at 4.1/11. ABC was third at 3.2/8 but first in viewers with 14.3 million. NBC came in fourth with a 2.2/6. The CW was next at 1.2/3.