Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang' For CBS Comedy

CBS' The Big Bang Theory hit all-time high in ratings (5.7/13) and viewers (14.7 million) Monday night, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals. Two and a Half Men also climbed to a new season-high with a 5.1/12 and 15.2 million viewers. The two comedies, coupled with CBS' opening comedy hour and drama CSI: Miami led the network to a dominant Monday night win.

In the opening hour CBS pulled a 3.2/9 for comedies How I Met Your Mother (3.5/10) and Accidentally On Purpose (2.9/8). ABC's rerun of Santa Claus is Comin' was next at 2.7/7. Fox was third at 2.3/5 for Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special. Law & Order: SVU did a 1.5/4 for NBC, ahead of only the CW's One Tree Hill at 1.2/3. Fox edged out CBS for viewers in the hour 8.9 million to 8.7 million.

CBS' block of Two and a Half Men (5.1/12) and The Big Bang Theory (5.7/13) won the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.4/13 and 14.9 million viewers. Fox was next at 2.3/5 for the second hour of the Carrie Underwood special. ABC's Find My Family came in at 1.8/4. NBC pulled in at 1.6/4 for a second Law & Order: SVU rerun. The CW stayed at 1.2/3 with Gossip Girl.

At 10, CSI: Miami led the pack at 3.8/10 with 12.9 million viewers. ABC's Castle was next at 2.3/6. NBC's The Jay Leno Show pulled a 1.3/3.

CBS won the night overall with a 4.1/11 and 12.2 million viewers. Fox was well back at 2.3/6, followed closely by ABC at 2.2/6. NBC was fourth with a 1.5/4. The CW finished fifth at 1.2/3.