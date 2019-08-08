Primetime Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Draws a Crowd on Fox

Fox won the Wednesday ratings derby, the premiere of BH90210 pacing the network to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped runner-up CBS, at 0.7/4.

MasterChef kicked things off on Fox up 13% at 0.9, before BH90210 got a promising 1.5. A reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, BH brings back Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, playing what Fox called “heightened versions” of their off-screen personas. Fox will air six episodes.

On CBS, it was the Love Island finale at 0.6 and Big Brother at 1.1, both up a tenth of a point from last week. A SWAT repeat closed out prime.

NBC scored a 0.6/3. Two Ellen’s Game of Games repeats led into The InBetween at a level 0.4.

ABC got a 0.5/3. The Press Your Luck finale fell 14% to 0.6 and Card Sharks and Match Game both got a flat 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/2. Un Poquito Tuyo got a 0.3, Betty en NY a 0.5 and Preso No. 1 a 0.4, all three series flat.

Univision rated a 0.3/2. La Reina Soy Yo got a level 0.4 and two hours of Sin Miedo a la Verdad a 0.3 and 0.4. Sin Miedo scored a 0.3 last week.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. The premieres of Bulletproof got a 0.2 and Hypnotize Me a 0.1. Bulletproof is a British cop drama and Hypnotize Me a game show hosted by Taye Diggs.