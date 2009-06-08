Primetime Ratings: Basketball, Tony Awards Deliver Ratings Magic

Game two of the NBA Finals, in which the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Orlando Magic in overtime, scored a 4.7/14 from 8-11 according to Nielsen fast nationals data, giving ABC a wide-margined Sunday night win. More accurate national data will be available later Monday.

Meanwhile, the Tony Awards on CBS, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, delivered its highest ratings since 2006.

ABC won the opening 7 p.m. hour with Jimmy Kimmel Game Night (2.6/10) and the Finals pre-game show (3.2/11) earning a cumulative 2.9/10. That beat out CBS' 60 Minutes (1.2/4), though the news program was first in viewers with 8.7 million. NBC, airing Dateline, and Fox, programming King of the Hill (0.8/3) and American Dad (1.1/4) reruns, tied for third at 0.9/3. A rerun of Jericho on the CW earned a 0.2/1.

The opening hour of Game 2 delivered a 4.2/13 and 10 million viewers for ABC. Fox moved up to second at 1.9/6 for reruns of The Simpsons (1.9/6) and King of the Hill (1.8/5). The second hour of NBC's Dateline came in at 1.4/4, with the Tony Awards just behind at 1.3/4 for CBS. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1 for its Sunday night movie, Kiss the Bride.

ABC jumped up to 4.4/12 and 10.7 million viewers for the second hour of the Lakers/Magic game. Fox stayed in second with a 2.2/6 for Family Guy (2.4/7) and American Dad (2.0/5) reruns. The second hour of the Tonys moved up to third at 1.4/4. NBC was fourth at 0.9/2 for The Last Templar. The second hour of Kiss the Bride on the CW earned a 0.4/1.

In the final hour of primetime, the NBA Finals averaged a 5.3/15 and 12.8 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.3/3 for the Tony Awards. The Tonys final number tallied 1.3/4, up slightly from last year's 1.1/3. The second hour of The Last Templar delivered a 0.9/2 for NBC.

For the night ABC was first in ratings and viewers with 4.2/13 and 10.3 million viewers. Fox was second at 1.7/5. CBS earned a 1.3/4. NBC was fourth at 1.0/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.3/1.