Primetime Ratings: Baseball, 'House' Propel Fox

Fox returned to first place in primetime Monday, with the American League Championship Series matchup between the Yankees and Angels cutting into its Monday night block of House and Lie To Me, giving the network a close win over CBS’ strong Monday night comedies.



Fox led the way at 8 with a 4.5/12, down from last week’s 5.0/13. Due to the baseball game, the final numbers for Fox’s programs won’t be determined until later in the day Oct. 20. CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (3.5/10) and Accidentally On Purpose (3.4/9) came in second at 3.4/9. ABC’s Dancing With the Stars was just behind at 3.3/9 with 15.9 million viewers. NBC’s Heroes charted a 2.5/7. The CW was fifth at 1.1/3 for One Tree Hill.



CBS moved into first at 9 with a 4.9/12 for Two and a Half Men (4.7/12) and The Big Bang Theory (5.1/12). ABC and Fox tied at 3.8/9. ABC aired Dancing With the Stars and led the night with 17 million viewers. NBC’s Trauma came in at 1.8/4. The CW drew a 1.0/2 for Gossip Girl.



CSI: Miami won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with a 3.8/10 and 12.7 million viewers. ABC’s Castle was next at 2.4/6. NBC finished third with a 1.4/4 for The Jay Leno Show.



Fox won the night with a 4.2/11, followed closely by CBS at 4.0/10. ABC was third with a 3.2/8 and 14.3 million viewers. NBC came in fourth with a 1.9/5. The CW was fifth at 1.0/3.