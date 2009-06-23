Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette,' ‘Newlyweds' Take Cake On ABC

ABC edged out CBS in the primetime ratings Monday, with the Bachelorette and Here Come the Newlyweds giving the network a first place finish just ahead of CBS' comedy block reruns and drama CSI: Miami.

The opening hour of the Bachelorette earned a 2.1/7 and 6.6 million viewers at 8 p.m. NBC and Fox tied for second at 1.6/5 with I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here and a rerun of House, respectively. CBS was next at 1.5/5 for reruns of How I Met Your Mother (1.5/5) and Rules of Engagement (1.5/5). A Gossip Girl rerun on the CW drew a 0.4/1.

ABC and CBS tied for first at 9 p.m. with a 2.4/7 rating. ABC aired the second hour of the Bachelorette while CBS countered with reruns of Two and a Half Men (2.5/7) and The Big Bang Theory (2.3/6). The second hour of I'm A Celebrity earned a 1.6/4 for NBC. Fox was fourth at 1.2/3 for a Lie to Me rerun. The CW remained in fifth at 0.3/1 for a rerun of One Tree Hill.

CBS took sole possession of first at 10 p.m. with a CSI: Miami repeat attracting the most total viewers on the night with 7.9 million, and a 1.8/5 rating. ABC was second at 1.5/4 for Here Come the Newlyweds. NBC was third at 1.4/4 with Dateline.

On the night ABC took first with a 2.0/6. CBS was just behind at 1.9/6 but first in viewers with 6.9 million. NBC was third at 1.5/4, with Fox behind at 1.4/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.3/1.