Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette' is Hot Stuff for ABC

ABC's The Bachelorette and Here Come the Newlyweds led the way Monday night in primetime, registering first-place finishes in each hourly time slot and beating out reruns of CBS's popular two-hour comedy block.

The Bachelorette drew a 2.5/8 at 8 p.m. with 7.5 million viewers. CBS was next at 1.9/6 for reruns of How I Met Your Mother (1.8/6) and Rules of Engagement (1.9/6) at 8 and 8:30 respectively. Fox's House (rerun) came in at 1.2/4, followed by NBC's Great American Road Trip pulled up a 0.9/3. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1 with a rerun of One Tree Hill.

The second hour of the Bachelorette earned the highest-rated hour of the night with a 2.9/8, beating CBS, which had a 2.7/8. CBS aired reruns of Two and a Half Men (2.7/8) and the Big Bang Theory (2.6/7). The network edged out ABC in total viewers with 8.5 million to 8.3 million. NBC and Fox tied for third at 1.0/3. NBC programmed Law & Order: Criminal Intent, while Fox countered with Lie To Me. A rerun of Gossip Girl on the CW averaged a 0.2/0.

At 10, ABC's Here Come the Newlyweds led the pack with a 2.0/6. CBS was next at 1.9/5 for a CSI: Miami rerun, which was first in viewers with 7.9 million. NBC came in at 1.4/4 for Dateline.

On the night ABC won with a 2.4/7, followed by CBS at 2.1/6. CBS was first in viewers with 7.2 million. NBC and Fox tied for third at 1.1/3. The CW was fifth with a 0.2/1.